10 Ways to Observe the High Holidays in Jewish DMV

Choose from Rosh Hashanah services, tashlich experiences and more in Jewish DMV next week.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

MACHAR ROSH HASHANAH FAMILY SERVICE

Join Machar – the Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism for a Rosh Hashanah family service designed for all ages. 9:30-10:30 a.m. 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda. shalomdc.org/event/machar-high-holiday-services-3.

HIGH HOLIDAYS WITH THE JEWISH STUDIO

Join the Jewish Studio and Rabbi Evan Krame for meaningful and joyful High Holidays services, this year welcoming Cantor Rochelle Helzner. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bender JCC. $270 for a single ticket; $1,000 per family. thejewishstudio.org/tribe_events/high-holidays-2.

APPLES AND HONEY: A FAMILY ROSH HASHANAH SERVICE

Welcome the Jewish New Year with a joyful experience designed for the youngest learners. Join early childhood music specialist Lisa Baydush for a 45-minute music-filled Rosh Hashanah celebration featuring singing, movement and interactive fun. Perfect for families with children ages 5 and younger; all are welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. at Bender JCC. $18 per person; free for children under 12 months. benderjccgw.org/calendar/apples-and-honeys-a-family-rosh-hashana-service.

ROSH HASHANAH TOT & TASHLICH SERVICE

Join Temple Rodef Shalom for a fun, short tot experience that engages preschoolers with a story and lots of singing. Open to all children accompanied by at least one ticketed adult, the service is led by Cantor Michael Shochet with songleader Jason Flatt, with guitar accompaniment. 4-5 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom. Free for students; $36-$100 for adults. templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/hhd2026nonmemberticketpurchases.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

HISTORY OF JEWISH WASHINGTON WALKING TOUR

Join local tour guide Ami Greener on a walking tour about notable people in D.C. Jewish history. The two-hour tour goes through the Gallery Place and Judiciary Square neighborhoods, highlighting the stories of Jewish American Washingtonians who made their mark. 10 a.m. to noon. Meet outside Hillel International, 800 8th St. NW, Washington, D.C. $30. gatherdc.org/event/history-of-jewish-washington-walking-tour-with-off-the-mall-tours.

SHOFAR EXPERIENCE IN LINCOLN PARK

What makes a horn fit for Rosh Hashanah? Hear the shofar, explore the shofar display and join Chabad East DC for apples, honey and a festive family dinner buffet. All ages welcome for this opportunity to include the whole family in Rosh Hashanah traditions. 5:15-6:15 p.m. Lincoln Park in Northeast D.C. gatherdc.org/event/shofar-experience-in-lincoln-park-with-chabad-east-dc.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

PACK SPICES FOR HOMES NOT BORDERS

Support the EDCJCC’s close partner organization Homes Not Borders by bagging and packaging bulk spices to help refugees who have lost access to federal nutrition benefits. Open to adults and teenagers ages 16 and older. 6:30-8 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. edcjcc.org/calendar/pack-spices-for-homes-not-borders-sep26.

MARYLAND TASHLICH WITH GATHERDC

Tashlich (“casting off”) is, at its core, an act of catharsis — a Jewish ritual in which we toss pieces of bread, pebbles, leaves or sticks into a body of water to symbolically cast away regrets or disappointments from the past year. Join GatherDC’s Rabbi Amalia Mark to take part in this ritual. Materials will be provided. 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Maryland. Register by Sept. 13 at bit.ly/GatherDCTashlich26.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

NOVA TASHLICH WITH GATHERDC AND RODEF 2100

Together with Rodef 2100, gather in a local park for a light pizza dinner before tashlich. You’re welcome to bring a picnic contribution as well. Learn about the practice of tashlich and reflect on the past year, then conclude with the ritual of casting away what no longer serves us (with Cheerios or dissolvable paper) and set intentions for 5787. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at a park near East Falls Church Metro. Register by Sept. 14 at bit.ly/GatherDCTashlich26.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

HONEST TO GOODNESS: A TESHUVAH WORKSHOP

Let’s be real: meaningful, lasting change requires honest acknowledgement, not self-punishment. With Sixth & I and guest Rabbi Jason Kimelman-Block, explore the ancient practice of teshuvah (return) as a framework for the kind of self-reckoning that actually sticks. Drawing on the Jewish ethical practice of Mussar, Chassidic wisdom and the story of Yehuda, you’ll be guided through reflection, vision and concrete intention-setting across four dimensions of our lives: our relationships, our bodies, our spiritual lives and our relationship to the planet. 6:30-8 p.m. at Sixth & I. sixthandi.org/event/honest-to-goodness.