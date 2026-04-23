Opinion: 2 Memorial Days, 2 Nations: 1 Shared Responsibility

By Hadara Ishak

The siren sounds, and an entire country stops.

Cars freeze in the middle of the highway. Drivers step out. Conversations end mid-sentence. For two minutes, Israel stands still.

Thousands of miles away, in the United States, flags are placed carefully beside rows of white headstones. Families gather. Names are read. A different kind of silence settles in.

Two nations. Two memorial days. Two ways to remember, each reflecting what is valued most.

How a country honors its fallen shows what it values. It reveals how it understands sacrifice, community and responsibility.

In the United States, Memorial Day comes at the end of May, marking the unofficial beginning of summer. There are parades, ceremonies at veterans’ cemeteries, and moments of reflection woven into long weekends spent with family and friends. For many Americans, it is a day of gratitude, a pause to honor those who gave their lives in service to the country.

For military families, the day is not symbolic. It is personal. The loss does not end when the ceremonies do. The empty seat remains. The name is spoken so it is not forgotten.

In Israel, Yom Hazikaron — Israel’s Memorial Day — is different.

There is no long weekend. No celebratory undertone. The country stops.

A siren sounds in the evening and again in the morning. Across highways, offices and homes, life pauses. For two minutes, the nation stands in silence, together.

What makes Yom Hazikaron uniquely profound is that it honors not only fallen soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, but also victims of terror. The remembrance is not confined to the battlefield. It includes civilians, children, parents and grandparents whose lives were taken in acts of violence.

In Israel, the line between soldier and civilian is thin. The grief is not distant. It is shared.

Military service is mandatory. The army is part of society. Sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and parents serve. When a life is lost, the loss is felt by the nation.

Behind every name is a family that doesn’t move on when the siren ends. A mother who still sets the table the same way. A sibling who measures time in “before” and “after.” A child who grows up knowing someone not through memory, but through stories.

Yom Hazikaron is not only about history. It is about immediacy. Names are read aloud. Stories are told across television and radio. Families gather at gravesites. The country carries the weight together.

Then, in one of the most striking transitions in the world, Yom Hazikaron ends and Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, begins.

This shift is intentional.

The joy of sovereignty cannot be separated from the cost of sustaining it. Celebration and sacrifice are both real. They exist together.

In America, Memorial Day reflects a nation whose wars have often been fought far from home. In Israel, Yom Hazikaron reflects a reality where the front line has often been just outside the front door. Both days are sacred. Both are rooted in gratitude. The experience is different because the realities are different.

Still, there is something shared. Both days remind us that freedom is not abstract. It’s carried by families. It is defended by sons and daughters. It is sustained by sacrifice that does not end with the ceremony.

For military families in both nations, remembrance is not limited to a date. It is daily. It is lived. It is carried forward in quiet ways.

For the rest of us, these memorial days are more than moments to reflect; they are invitations. Invitations to pause and to pay attention. To teach our children that liberty and sovereignty are not guaranteed. They are secured by ordinary people who made extraordinary sacrifices.

Remembrance is not measured in minutes of silence. It is measured in what we carry forward after the silence ends.

Two memorial days, two nations.

One shared responsibility: to honor the fallen and the families who carry their legacy, to speak their names, to tell their stories and to live remembrance every day, not just once a year. How we embrace memorial days as a shared obligation defines how we value service, responsibility and each other. This shared remembrance is what defines us.

Hadara Ishak is the president and chief operating officer of Jewish Future Promise.