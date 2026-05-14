3 Persons of Interest Now Considered Suspects After Antisemitic Vandalism at Local School

Montgomery County authorities are searching for three suspects accused of vandalizing an elementary school with profanity and antisemitic graffiti earlier in May.

Local police said the vandalism was spray-painted on a wall and on the side of the roof at Greenwood Elementary School in Brookeville. They said three male suspects in dark clothing were captured on surveillance video leaving the school at about 3 a.m. on May 2.

Initially labeled “persons of interest,” the three are considered suspects as of Wednesday, according to a news release.

The suspects are described as:

A white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes;

A male of unknown race with black curly hair, wearing a bandanna face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and shoes; and

A white male with reddish medium-length hair to his neckline and a small red goatee, wearing a gray hat, a black T-shirt, black shorts and shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this crime is asked to visit Crime Solvers of Montgomery County and click p3tips.com or call 866-411-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a monetary reward.

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