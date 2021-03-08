4 cups of wine, 9 choices for Passover

By Elyse Genderson

Each Passover, the list of fine kosher wine seems to get longer. The customary four cups of wine during the seder allows for variety and sharing during the celebration. If you’re looking to branch out from your old standbys here are nine recommendations. Some of these gems will be shared at my family’s table this Passover holiday:

2016 Herzog Russian River Chardonnay (kosher) $38.99

This bold and rich chardonnay was fermented and aged for 15 months in a blend of French and American oak barrels. A rich, full texture with aromas and flavors of vanilla and toast.

The terroir of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley shines through, adding flavors of tropical fruits like mango in addition to lemon, apple and pear flavors. Pair it with roasted turkey.

2016 Tulip Just Cabernet (kosher) $24.99

From the Upper Galilee in Israel this deep garnet-colored wine offers aromas of red cherry, black pepper spice, blackberry and cocoa. Espresso and blueberry flavors burst from the glass. Full-bodied with a long luxurious finish. Pair with slow roasted brisket.

2016 Tulip White (kosher) 750ml $26.99

A blend of two aromatic grapes, gewurztraminer and sauvignon blanc, this floral and complex white wine is just stunning. Tropical fruit flavors of lychee, pineapple and grapefruit are balanced by white peppercorn spice. Bright, fresh acidity lifts the pronounced fruit flavors. Pair with ceviche and spicy Asian dishes or enjoy as an aperitif.

2014 Teperberg Essence Malbec (kosher) $34.99

Essence Malbec comes from fruit from the Ayalon Valley which has a high diurnal shift in day to night temperature swings. This allows the fruit to ripen fully while retaining acidity. This bold malbec shows off pronounced aromas and flavors of blackberry, blackcurrant, violets and black pepper. The delightfully firm tannins balance the bold fruit.

2016 Teperberg Impression Cabernet Sauvignon (kosher) $19.99

Deep garnet in color, this full-bodied cabernet offers a decadent bouquet of red cherries, blackberries, blueberries, dried herbs and garrigue. Pair with a hearty steak.

2017 Teperberg Impression Chardonnay (kosher) $19.99

A wonderfully full-bodied chardonnay with a luxurious creamy texture. Aromas and flavors of ripe red apple, prickly pear, lemon rind and toasted almonds. A long and decadent finish. Pair with roasted chicken or matzah ball soup.

2017 Terra Vega Sauvignon Blanc (kosher) $10.99

A crisp, aromatic and juicy Chilean sauvignon blanc. Bright and tart citrus and tropical fruit flavors shine. Pair with white flaky fish.

2019 Terra Vega Merlot (kosher) $9.99

Incredible value! This fruity and opulent merlot shows off the Chilean terroir. Ripe plummy aromas and flavors of black cherry and baking spice are balanced by juicy acidity and soft tannins.

2014 Alexander Sandro (kosher) $29.99

Alexander Sandro is made at the Alexander Winery at Moshav Beit Yitzhak in the Hefer Valley near Netanya. The fruit for this wine comes from the northern Galilee region and it is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, with a touch of sauvignon blanc. Very expressive with aromas and flavors of ripe black cherries and red plums with supple, silky tannins.

Elyse Genderson is the vice president of Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, in the District.