68% of ‘Connected’ American Jews Support the US-Israel War Against Iran, Survey Finds

About two-thirds of “connected” American Jews support the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, a new survey has found, even as they are concerned that it could exacerbate antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the United States, according to JTA.

The results of the survey, taken last week by Israel’s Jewish People Policy Institute, suggest that American Jews are more supportive of the war than Americans overall. Multiple surveys last week found that about 60% of American voters opposed the military action, with support significantly lower among Democrats, historically the party of most Jewish voters.

A partisan shift was apparent in the JPPI survey, with near-total support for the war from those who describe themselves as politically conservative. Still, 57% of “leaning liberal” Jews said they support the war. Self-identified “strong liberals” were the only group of U.S. Jews to say they oppose the war, with only 28% backing it.

The survey of 692 American Jews drew from a panel maintained by JPPI that aims to reflect the denominational distribution of U.S. Jews. The institute says its polls reflect the sentiments of “connected” Jews because its panel includes fewer intermarried Jews, more Jews who are affiliated with denominations and more Jews who have lived in Israel than demographic data would suggest is representative of U.S. Jewry overall.

The JPPI survey finds that American Jews are more like Israeli Jews than like U.S. voters overall. An Israel Democracy Institute poll taken last week found that 93% of Jewish Israelis supported the military operations against Iran.