Rockville Chabad collects food for Capital Kosher Pantry

On July 5, volunteers bought, delivered and helped stock more than $2,000 worth of food and other goods at Capital Kosher Pantry in Silver Spring. The donation was part of Chabad of Rockville‘s Bags of Hope project. Co-Director Rabbi Moishe Kavka launched the initiative after learning of the strain the pandemic has put on the pantry for supplies.

“I was inspired by the Lubavitcher Rebbe of blessed memory’s teachings about the importance of Ahavat Yisroel, loving one’s fellow as yourself. I knew I had to do something,” Kavka said in a press release.

“As a Chabad emissary during these tough times, it has been an honor to be able to facilitate the Bags of Hope project in our community,” he continued. “These relief efforts are bringing the community together. People from all walks of life are united by a common purpose that the most vulnerable in our community know we are there for them.”

