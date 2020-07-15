Letters | July 15, 2020

Iran, Hezbollah and Van Hollen

Maryland’s Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, is stabbing Israel in the back again. This time he has introduced an amendment bill that, to oppose annexation, is so worded that it would have the effect of prohibiting Israel from deploying in the West Bank U.S.-funded anti-missile batteries to defend Israel and Jews against Iranian and Hezbollah missiles.

The amendment states that U.S. military aid to Israel may not be “expended to deploy, or support the deployment of” U.S.-funded equipment — including lifesaving missile defense systems like Iron Dome — “to territories in the West Bank unilaterally annexed by Israel after July 1, 2020, or to facilitate the unilateral annexation of such territories.” AIPAC has warned Van Hollen that his bill would have that effect but Van Hollen persists in sponsoring it. No Republicans are co-sponsoring the bill. Now we know who Israel’s friends and enemies are.

ARTHUR SAPPER

Silver Spring