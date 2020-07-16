A Trader Joe’s hack: Falafel schnitzel

By Shannon Sarna

I love Trader Joe’s and I love cooking hacks that are crowd-pleasers. So I was excited to hear about a trick using Trader Joe’s falafel mix to make a quick and flavorful chicken schnitzel.

Use half unseasoned panko bread crumbs and half falafel mix so that it isn’t too salty, and the flavor isn’t overpowering. These freeze well and can be made ahead of time. Try serving these with some amba (pickled mango sauce) or a tahini sauce like one of these.

Watch our video below and get cooking.

This article and video originally appeared on The Nosher.