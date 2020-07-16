(Video) Pozez JCC reopens J-Fit Health Club

The Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia re-opened its J-Fit Health Club on July 8. The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. The club will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Prior to the pandemic, the Pozez JCC had completed renovating its old fitness center into a High-Intensity Training Studio. Now reopened, members will have access to areas like the outdoor Functional Fitness Area as well as a brand new HIIT Studio and Private Fitness Training Studio. The gymnasium has also been converted into a “Spinasium” for bikes and spinning classes.

Masks are required to be worn prior to entering the building for everyone over the age of 10. Any gloves warn most be removed before entering the building. Members upon entering will have to answer a series of questions as part of a health screening and their temperature will also be taken. Upon passing, they’ll have to sign a liability waiver if it’s their first time entering the premises since the pandemic.

Face masks are recommended when working out, but not required during heavy exertion or while outdoors. Additional hand sanitizing and cleaning stations along with signs reminding people of social distancing measures have been posted throughout the facilities.

Some equipment will also be marked out of use in order to adhere to safe distancing requirements or because they need disinfecting. The pools, showers and saunas will out of use until further notice. Towel service has also been discontinued, but members are allowed to bring one from home.

