Eugene Joseph Sobel, of Silver Spring, died on July 1. He was 106. Sobel was born in Krasnick, Poland, to Solomon and Bluma Sobel. They immigrated to New York in 1922. He received a bachelor’s degree in education from City College, New York. He met his wife, Shirley, in 1940. They eloped and lived in the Washington area for the rest of their lives. They were married for 75 years. He played tennis until he was 90 and golf until 100, and was a part of Sobel Brother’s Wholesale Jewelry, WMJDA. He was predeceased by Shirley and his older brother, Harold (Rosalyn). He is survived by his children, Judy Switt and Donny (Gail); grandsons, Randy (Ginny) Switt, Seth (Beverly) and Aaron (Katherine); and great-grandchildren, Alex Switt, Norah and Greyson Sobel. Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels.