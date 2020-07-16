Nathaniel Richard (Rosenzweig) Rhodes, of Potomac and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., died on July 4. He is survived by his wife, Carole Rhodes; children, Richard (Cheryl) Rhodes, Scott Rhodes and Kimberly Rhodes; sister, Patricia Rosenzweig Kraisman; and grandchildren, Alyssa Rhodes, Jenna Rhodes, Tara Rhodes, Jackson Koslow, Maxie Koslow and Brooklyn Rhodes. Contributions may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. Services
entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Nathaniel Richard (Rosenzweig) Rhodes
