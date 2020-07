Susan Marx, of Silver Spring, died on June 30. She is survived by her mother, Beatrice Marx; siblings, Kenneth Marx and Marian Lerner (Marc); nieces and nephews, Adam and MaryAnn Lerner, Todd and Roxanne Lerner, Brian and Denise Marx, Michael and Andie Marx, Jennifer and Gordon Noble, Derek and Danielle Romanoff and Joshua Romanoff. She was predeceased by her father, Henry Marx. Contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements made by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.