Bertram Charles Marks, of Silver Spring, died in his home on July 1. He was 93. He and his brothers, Ira, Harold, Kenneth and Stanley, fought for America in World War II. “Bert” enjoyed his 23-year career as a detective sergeant in the Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. He was predeceased by parents, Mortimer and Isabel Marks, of Bronx, N.Y.; and sister Marion Lantz (Joe). He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Arlene Cohen Marks; four children, Isabel Freedman (Maury), Bob Marks (Maria), Gayle Marks, and Michael Marks (Carole); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his sister Irene Reiss (George); and nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation or Jewish Social Services Agency. Services provided by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.