Cecile Lichtenstein, of Washington, died on July 2. Lichtenstein was born in Tilsit, Germany, in 1926, and immigrated to the United States with her mother and brother in 1941. She graduated from Taft High School and Hunter College, and received a master’s degree from

Columbia University. In 1949, she married Abba Lichtenstein. They moved from New Jersey to Washington in 2005. A chemist by training, she taught science in high schools and at Barnard College. As her children grew older, she began her artistic career. She worked with oils, watercolors and acrylics, and showcased her works. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Abba G. Lichtenstein, and her son Charles Lichtenstein. She is survived by her children Natalie (Willard Tom) and Jonathan (Deann); grandchildren, Alexander and Joshua Tom, and Nathaniel and Samuel Lichtenstein. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.