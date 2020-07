Richard L. Kadish, of Rockville, died on July 9. He was 76. He was the founder and chairman of CAPREIT, a national real estate firm. He is survived by his wife, Bethany Kadish; children, Jennifer Cassell, Andrew Kadish (Vicki) and Jill Alloway (Chris); grandchildren, Raphael, Rachel, Matthew and Jacob. Donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation or Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home.