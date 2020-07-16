Eugene Blacher, of Gaithersburg, died on July 8. He was predeceased by his wife, Edith Farfel Blacher. He is survived by his children, Eileen (Robert) Stein and Karen (Geoffrey) Bernstein; and grandchildren, Erica and Samuel Stein, and Josh and Zachary Bernstein. Contributions may be made to Relay for Life. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew
Funeral Home.
Eugene Blacher
