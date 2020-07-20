‘We Are Beth El’ sign raised in NoVa

“We are Beth El. And so are you.” is a phrase that’s been put on full display at Beth El Hebrew Congregation’s property in Alexandria. Rabbi David Spinrad said the sign was raised in April, with the slogan intended to reflect the synagogue’s mission and values.

“What people care about is people,” Spinrad said. “Everybody should feel like they’re a part of our congregation, to truly be a house of God. So ‘We are Beth El. And so are you.’ is a statement that points to that. It points to a community that really strives to be inclusive of everybody.”

But as a side note, the area is home to another congregation named Beth El in Bethesda: Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County. So could the sign help in clarifying a distinction between the two synagogues?

“It wasn’t in my thinking,” Spinrad said. “I was really just establishing and articulating our own identity. That’s a great question though. But yeah, it wasn’t done with them in mind.”

