Members of Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah in Potomac gathered for a morning minyan on July 19. Congregants stayed six-feet apart and wore face masks as they prayed in the synagogue’s parking lot. Some members stayed in their cars and the whole activity was live-streamed on a laptop for congregants at home. The service is an example of how synagogues across Greater Washington have adapted religious life during the pandemic. (Photos by Eric Schucht)

