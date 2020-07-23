Evelyn Metropolski, of Gaithersburg, previously of Westchester County, N.Y., passed away on July 17.

She was an actress who appeared in many movies, commercials, TV soap operas and live theater. She was especially proud of her “Senior Moment” segment on “The Colbert Report.” Evy Metro, as she was known in the acting world, was a member of SAG, AFTRA and Equity.

She is survived by her daughters Janice Levine (Dan) and Ann Metropolski (Pål Gjesdal); and grandchildren, Tracey Elise London (Brad), Rob London (Kanmani), Jon Levine, Matt Levine (Nicole), Erik Gjesdal and Benjamin Gjesdal. A year ago she was blessed with a great-grandson, Kavi. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Victor and daughter Nancy London.

Donations may be made to Jewish National Fund and Hadassah. Arrangements made by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.