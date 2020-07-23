Harold E. Hausler (Gene)

Harold E. Hausler, of Frederick, died on July 12.

Hausler graduated with honors from University of Maryland, where he majored in economics. He then worked for the U.S. Department of Justice for more than 40 years as a budget director and financial manager. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Catherine Hausler, and niece, Heather Napoli.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jacqueline Rich Hausler; brothers, Deane Hausler and Shane (Stephanie) Hausler; sisters, Cathy (James) Napoli and Denise Jayne; children, Jonathan (Cindy) Hausler and Stephen Hausler; and his grandson, Logan Hausler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.