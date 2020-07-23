Evelyn Ruth Gross (né Pomerantz), died on July 16. She was 97.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerwin Gross; parents, Fanny and Nathan Pomerantz; and sisters, Frieda Tatelbaum, Ann Brown and Sara Kurtz.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Steven) Batoff and Edward (Wendy) Gross; grandchildren, Alissa (Cary) London, Justin Batoff, Jeremy Batoff (fiancé Eric Goldie) and Samantha Gross (fiancé Perry Marcus); and great-grandchildren, Sunny and Lux London.

Contributions may be made to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.