Clemons-Fischer

Danielle Alison Clemons, formerly of Potomac, and Eric Nathaniel Fischer were married on July 2 in the back yard of the home of the groom’s parents in Armonk, N.Y. Rabbi Joshua Strom, of Congregation B’nai Yisrael in Armonk, officiated.

The couple had planned to be married before 230 guests in a Washington hotel, but altered their plans to a micro-wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the couple exchanged vows before 14 family members and a handful of extended family members and socially distanced friends.

The immediate family celebrated after the chuppah with dinner and lots of dancing. Music was provided by a Phish tribute band, the groom’s choice. Rather than a hotel suite, the bride’s parents stayed in a rented RV parked in the groom’s parents’ driveway.

Ms. Clemons, 27, is a designer at Facebook on the Creative Shop Team in New York City. She is a 2011 graduate of The Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. She is the daughter of Anne and Howard Clemons of Potomac, Mr. Fischer, 29, is a corporate associate attorney at Debevoise & Plimpton in their New York office and a member of the firm’s Investment Management Group. He specializes in private equity fund formation. Mr. Fischer graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. and received his law degree from Georgetown Law School in Washington. He is the son of Marlene and Mark Fischer of Armonk.

The couple met in 2013 while students at Washington University. The groom proposed after flying to St. Louis in the middle of the night and leaving the bride a surprise plane ticket along with a note asking her to “meet me in St. Louis.” He proposed under the landmark Brookings Hall building on campus.