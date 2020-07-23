Harry D. Friedman, of Boca Raton, Fla., died on June 12. He was 100. A businessman and Washington-area resident beginning in 1945, Friedman was born in Lehighton, Pa., in 1919 to Rabbi and Mrs. Moses N. Friedman. He graduated York High School in 1937, and then graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Pennsylvania State University in 1942 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the V-7 program as an ensign, serving as a turret gunnery officer on the battleship U.S.S. Mississippi in the Pacific campaigns throughout World War II. He participated in the naval battle of Leyte Gulf, and numerous troop landings on enemy-held islands.

Friedman was discharged in 1945 holding the rank of lieutenant senior grade. He married Naomi Joy Turover in 1944, daughter of Isador S. and Bessie Turover. He joined the Turover Lumber Company, serving as head of the millwork department along with other executive functions. In 1965, he became active in real estate development and investments.

He was a member of Adas Israel Synagogue, Hebrew Home for the Aged, Jewish Social Service Agency, Jewish Community Center, Zionist Organization of America and the Weizmann Institute of Science. Friedman established the Harry and Joy Friedman Endowment Fund for Special Services to Families at the Jewish Social Service Agency, and the Harry and Joy Endowment Fund in Memory of I.S. and Bessie Turover at the Jewish Community Center.

Friedman was predeceased by Joy in 1991, and by his wife Lynn Fain Friedman, in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife Lily Schendell Friedman, his daughters,

Sarah (Sherry) and Janice; and by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.