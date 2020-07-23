Gregory Matthew Cohen, died on July 16. He was 30.

Cohen was born in 1989 in Montgomery County and grew into an ardent supporter of the Capitals and Red Sox. He graduated from Wootton High School, where he captained the ice hockey team, and later returned as an assistant coach, helping to lead Wootton to a state championship.

Greg earned a bachelor’s degree at Penn State University, and a master’s degree in sports management at Georgetown University. He worked for Patch, WUSA9 and Tegna, Inc., specializing in digital content marketing.

Cohen is survived by his wife, Jennie; his parents, Kathy and Jeff; brother, Jonathan; parents-in-law, Mindy and David Baroff; brothers-in-law, Richard and Ryan (Jenn); and grandmothers, Sylvia Cohen and Magda Davis.

Donations can be made to Penn State University THON, The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, or The Sarcoma Foundation of America. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.