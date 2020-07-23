By Madeleine Stern

My Star of David necklace

Hidden away in a drawer

Little did I know it was so precious

A symbol to wear and not ignore

Middle school was not a safe place

Don’t talk about your religion too loudly

My Jewish identity I could not embrace

Of the few Jews, none spoke proudly

“What a fat, f***ing Jew

Ovens, smoke, burning, a lot of screaming

Ha, we aren’t scared of you”

Their jokes would never end it was seeming

Now in high school a lot has changed

I made new Jewish friends, although far away

Offensive comments are no longer exchanged

And I talk about BBYO at least once a day

I feel proud of my Judaism at last

More of the rituals have deep meaning

Shabbat dinners are a blast

As is swaying with my youth group’s Havdalah singing

So back to my Star of David necklace

The jewelry piece I most adore

I’m sorry I was unable to notice

All the beauty and specialness you had before

Madeleine Stern, 16, lives in Annapolis.