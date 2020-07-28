Beth El Hebrew Congregation’s Black Lives Matter sign reported missing

A Black Lives Matter banner on the front lawn of Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria has been reported missing. On July 28, the congregation’s Facebook page made a post claiming the banner was stolen, with only the iron rebar supports remaining.

“Wrenched at odd angles, the rebar bears silent witness to the wounded one who committed this pathetic act,” Rabbi David Spinrad wrote in the post.

The post described the sign as a 3’ x 8’ black nylon rectangle costing $176.50. In white lettering were the words “Black Lives Matter” and beneath it read “We are Beth El. And so are you.”

Spinrad wrote that he ordered the sign, bought the rebar, and put it up himself “because if we can’t even say that ‘Black lives matter,’ how will we ever do our part to heal our broken world, building an antiracist society whose policies reflect our American ideals?”

Spinrad wrote that he plans to replace the sign and asked anyone interested in helping to visit www.bethelhebrew.org to contribute to the “Rabbi’s Good Deed Fund.”

[email protected]

@EricSchucht