Reading along with D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau

By Brianne Nadeau

Brianne Nadeau has represented the District’s Ward 1 on the D.C. Council since 2015. She’s been a voracious reader a lot longer than that. We asked her what she’s reading this summer.

I tend to alternate between lighter fiction and heavier non-fiction, but this summer I’ve been reading some more thought-provoking fiction, as well.

“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, which is essential reading for those grappling with race equity in the United States.

“The Book of Lost Friends” and “The Prayer Box” by Lisa Wingate, both novels that intertwine history of marginalized communities with their present-day ancestors.

“Amy and Isabelle” by Elizabeth Strout, which is a story of a complicated relationship between mother and daughter.

“The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein, which is critical to understanding housing discrimination, and the role our governments played in present-day de facto segregation.

I’m grateful to D.C. Public Library for making electronic versions of all these books available for reading on my Kindle, which is essential for a mom and council member on the go. Fits right into my purse.