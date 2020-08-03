Jewish family-owned Snider’s Super Foods sold

Snider’s Super Foods in the Silver Spring has been family-owned for more than 75 years. On July 20, the store announced via a press release that it had been sold to Streets Market, a multi-grocery store operator based in the District.



“I will miss the business, the loyal customers and the employees, who have been like family to me,” owner David Snider said in the press release. “It has been a privilege to be part of the community, and I wish Streets Market and its team much success over the coming years.”

Snider’s was founded in 1922 by Louis Snider, a Jewish immigrant from Ukraine. Snider first sold fruits and vegetables door to door in Kansas City, Mo., from a horse-drawn wagon. He relocated to Silver Spring’s Montgomery Hills neighborhood in 1946 and has been at its current location at 1936 Seminary Road since the 1960s, according to Bethesda Magazine.

After Louis died, his sons, David and Jerry, took ownership of the store. The two ran it together until Jerry’s death in 2009, leaving David the sole owner. Bethesda Magazine reported the 90-year-old David Snider decided to sell in order to pass the business on to someone else.

The press release stated that Streets Market will keep on all current staff and leave the name unchanged. The meat department and wine and beer selection will also remain the same, but more international and organic foods are planned to be added.

