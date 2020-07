Benny Wertleb, known to many as “Uncle Benny,” of Bethesda, passed away on May 31. He was 99. He was the son of the late Henya and Aaron Wertleb; brother of Florence Rozansky, of Bethesda, Ann Shannon of Toronto, Ont., and the late Ethel Ludwig and Evelyn Chelsy; and uncle to 22 nieces and nephews.