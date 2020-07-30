Arnold S. Trebach, JD, Ph.D.

Arnold S. Trebach died suddenly and peacefully on July 21 at 92 years old. He was a father, grandfather, husband, professor, lawyer, veteran, devoted Red Sox fan and tireless advocate for the rights of the marginalized. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Rosner; his sons, David, Paul and Adam; his grandsons, Jacob, Daniel, Joshua, Nathaniel and Gabriel; his sister Frankie; and his brother, Malcolm. He was predeceased by his sister Leona and his first wife, Shirley. Arrangements made by Hines-Rinaldi.