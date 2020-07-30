Robert M. Sandler ‘Bob’

Robert M. Sandler, of Bethesda, passed away on July 21 at the age of 84. Born in Washington, Bob attended local schools, including Roosevelt High and George Washington University for undergraduate and law school. His career spanned 53 years in his independent law practice.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Flora Sandler. He was the beloved husband of Brenda Sandler for 54 years; devoted father of David Sandler (Katlhen), Joanne Ginsberg (Jacob) and Laura Sandler; loving grandfather of Lena, Isaac, Tallulah, Delilah, Sophia, Enzo, Sylvie and Vivienne; and cherished brother of Arthur Sandler (Marsha). The family is deeply grateful to all of Bob’s many caregivers, especially Theresa Adeyemi and Arnold Opoku.

Donations may be made to Manna Food Center, Montgomery Hospice and B’nai Israel Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.