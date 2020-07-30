Gail Reiter, Melbourne, Fla., died on July 16. She was 91. Gail (Gittle) was born in Tarnogrod, Poland, in 1928 and spent the war years in Siberia, where her parents and two of her three brothers perished. Following several years in a displaced persons camp, she came to Windsor, Ont., and later to Detroit, where she met her husband, the late Samuel Reiter, another Holocaust survivor, from Tlumach, Poland (now Ukraine). After raising their three children, Gail and Samuel moved to Florida where, they spend the remainder of their lives.

Gail Reiter is survived by her son, Harvey Reiter, and daughter-in-law, Wendy, of Potomac; her grandson Michael Reiter and daughter-in-law Shara and her great-grandchildren Jake and Dylan, also of Potomac; her grandson Justin Reiter and his wife, Julie, of New York City; her grandson Jacob Hoffman and his wife, Jessie, and Gail’s great-grandson Shane, of Royal Oak, Mich.; her daughter, Nettie Wiener, and her husband, Edward, of Melbourne; her grandson Adam Wiener and his wife, Samantha, and her great-granddaughters

Lyla and Zoe, also of Melbourne; and her granddaughter Jordan Wiener, of Hallandale, Fla.