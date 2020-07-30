Israel “Mickey” Myers, of Silver Spring, died of July 21. Beloved husband of Sheila Orgel Myers; devoted father of Shelley (Todd) Engel and Beth (Terry Kleeman) Carchman; loving grandfather
of Randi (Richard) Leshin, Jayme (Justin) Boling and Maxwell (Jennifer) and Ian (Marina) Carchman; and cherished great-grandfather of Landon and Ilan Leshin, Piper and Dax Boling and Theodore Carchman. Contributions may be made to Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice, www.jssa.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.
Israel Myers ‘Mickey’
