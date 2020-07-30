Gloria S. Miller

Gloria Smith Miller, of Sandy Spring, died on July 20. She was married for almost 60 years to Dr. Philip Miller, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Violet David, and her son, Martin Miller.

Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy and Rodney Hertz, Joan and Marc Silvers, Nancy and Gary Rau; and daughter-in-law Myra Miller. Gloria adored her growing family which includes 11 grandchildren and their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren and one more expected this year.

Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or The Brooke Grove Foundation that provided such great care in her final days.