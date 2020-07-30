Ernest M. Levy ‘Ernie’

Ernest M. Levy, of Clifton, Va., passed away on July 19. He was a longtime member and volunteer at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, where he served on the board of directors and the executive committee, and as synagogue vice president, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and trustee of the Permanent Endowment Fund.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Ann Guyer Levy; brother, Gilfrid Levy (Michele); daughters, Melissa Levy (John Kokola) and Candice Levy Wesson (Mark Handy); and grandchildren, Talia Wesson, Emily Handy, Jake Handy and Alexander Kokola. Donations may be made to the Permanent Endowment Fund at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22304.