‘Shtisel’ season three now in production

Production on the third season of “Shtisel” is now underway, Deadline reported on Aug. 5. Filming in Israel had been scheduled to begin in April, but was put on hold in due to coronavirus.

Production on “Shtisel” has now commenced in accordance with local health and safety regulations. The Yes TV production will pick up four years after the events of season two. The nine-episodes season are set to air in Israel later this year.

Producer Dikla Barkai told Deadline: “While we are experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 in Israel we are taking every possible precaution with the production of ‘Shtisel.’ This has added both time and expense and includes extensive and consistent testing of the cast and crew, keeping safe distances whenever possible, separated work and rest areas and everyone is, of course, wearing masks other than when ‘action’ is called. It’s certainly an adjustment but we are committed to filming in real locations in order to preserve the authenticity of the series and the world of the show.”

