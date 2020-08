Michele Gonyea, of Washington, died on July 22. She was predeceased by her parents, Marcia and Malcolm Bershadky. She is survived by her children, Sarah (Daniel) Baker and William Gonyea; siblings, Scott (Kimberly) Bershadsky, Stacey Bershadsky and Erica (Ken) Noe; nieces and nephews, Katie, Matthew, Eric and Lizzie; and grandchildren, Mara, Porter and Eisley. Contributions may be made to Outsiders Farm and Sanctuary. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.