Richard Firestone

Richard David Firestone, of Ellicott City, died on July 29. He was 73. He was predeceased by his wife, Sherry Schneider, and parents, Julius and Doris Firestone. He is survived by his children, Sarah Schneider-Firestone (Matthew Leich) and Lael Schneider-Firestone; brother, Howard (Mary Ellen) Firestone; granddaughter, Catharine Daniela Leich; nieces and nephews, Robert, Susan and John Firestone (Mimi Firestone) and Merissa Schneider-Coppolino. Contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank. Services entrusted to Sol Levinson & Bros.