Howard Bloch, of Rockville, died on July 28. He was 92. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Bloch; children, Michele Bloch (Jeffrey Rubin) and Elise Bloch; grandchildren, Ruth and Ted Bloch-Rubin, and Sarah and Frank Sklar; and great-granddaughter, Zora Eve Elinson. Donations may be made to the Jewish
National Fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

