Israeli protestors in D.C. call on Netanyahu to resign

Forty-five people gathered outside the Embassy of Israel in Washington on Sunday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.

“It’s scary for me because I’m not sure that the Israel that I know will still be existing when we want to go back,” said Yoni Charash, an Israeli who has lived in the United States for three years. “Bibi is corrupting everything. He’s ruining the country. He’s not thinking about us, the civilians.”

Charash is the coordinator of the Washington demonstration, one of six in the United States organized by the UnXeptable movement. The demonstrations, in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco, were held to support the larger protests against Netanyahu in Israel.

Yehuda Lukacs, of Alexandria, has lived in the United States for more than 30 years. He said that Israelis are protesting the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and Israel’s related economic crisis, in addition to charges against Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He added that many of the demonstrators are also opposed to the proposed annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Lukacs said Netanyahu should resign, as “it is impossible that he can be both a prime minister and the defendant in a trial.”

“Many Israelis [are] feeling that the democracy in Israel is slipping away,” Lukacs continued. “And therefore we need to protect our future and the future of the next generation. So that’s what this demonstration is all about.”

Motti Tadmor, of Potomac, has lived in the United States for 15 years. He said if Netanyahu is innocent, as he claims, then he should stand trial and prove it. He also pushed back against those who have criticized these anti-Netanyahu protests.

“People like myself, who served in the army, who gave their best lives to Israel, are being called traitors or losers, and we’re nothing but people who love Israel and care about it,” Tadmor said. “The way that the prime minister is portraying everybody who thinks differently from him is as traitors, as people who are enemies. And it’s just frustrating. He gave a lot of years to this country. We appreciate that. It’s time for him to get up and leave. Do the right thing. Stand trial.”

