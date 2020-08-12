Sara Esther Yudovich Kittrie, of Rockville, died on July 18. She was 83. Sara was born in Mexico City to an Orthodox Jewish family of Polish and Lithuanian descent. She moved to the United States at 15 and lived with her aunt, uncle and cousins in Chicago.

Sara earned a master’s degree in education from American University and a master’s degree in social work from Yeshiva University. As a young adult, Sara met Dr. Nicholas N. Kittrie, whom she married.

Fluent in English, Spanish, Hebrew and Yiddish, she worked as a social worker for most of her life, and predominantly focused on the Hispanic community. She also specialized in therapy for substance abuse and domestic violence. Sara was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, and her parents, Salomon Yudovich and Clara Burak.

She is survived by her children, Orde, Norda and Zachary Kittrie; grandchildren, Julian, Jordan, Ari, Gabriella Clara, Theodore and Truman; and siblings, Dr. Manuel Yudovich, of Mexico, and Sylvia Cohen, of Israel.

Donations can be made to the Charles E. Smith Life Communities (the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington). Services entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.