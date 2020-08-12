Anne A. Berk, of Columbia, died on Aug. 1. She was 101. Born in New York City, Berk became a Radio City Rockette in 1936. In the 1970s, she worked at the National Institutes of Health in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She also taught dancing to children and seniors for 55 years until she retired. Her group of seniors was called the “Rockettes of Ages.” She also choreographed musicals at Leisure World in Silver Spring, where she lived for 26 years. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Maurice Berk. She is survived by her son, Ron; daughter, Barbara; son-in-law, Scott; granddaughters, Corinne and Marissa; grandson-in-law, Chris; sister, Charlotte, of Richmond; and great-granddaughters, Ella, Sadie, Greta and Macy. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.