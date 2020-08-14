Biden campaign releases merch for Jews

1 of 2

If you’ve wanted to be the proud owner of a Joe Biden for President yarmulke, now you can. In Hebrew.

On Aug. 14, the Biden campaign released a series of new merchandise in Hebrew. Items include T-shirts, buttons, bumper sticks and, of course, the Biden kippah.

The nonprofit project is the brainchild of Biden supporter Michael Adler of Miami, along with Aaron Keyak, Jewish engagement director for Biden’s presidential campaign. and Steve Rabinowitz. Keyak and Rabinowitz are co-founders of the Washington-based communications firm Bluelight Strategies.

The items can be purchased online at BidenHebrewMerch.com and Jews4Joe.com along with other Jewish-related Biden merch.

The name of Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), is featured on many of the items. Best in joke goes to the sticker that displays the first letter of the candidates’ last names to invoke God’s blessing.

