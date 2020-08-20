Judy C. Schechtman, of Beachwood, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 3, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Allan H. Schechtman and daughter of Rachel and Benjamin Lavin. Loving mother of Eric Schechtman (Dr. Shira Rubinstein) of Silver Spring, Paul Schechtman (Pam) of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Susan Cohen (Dr. Scott Cohen) of Boston, Mass. Devoted grandmother of Benjamin and Jeremy Cohen, Erin Caruso (Ron) (née Schechtman) and Matthew Schechtman (Amanda Church). Great- grandmother of Vivian Louise Caruso. Dear sister of the late Marvin Lavin (Natalie), the late Alice Nyer (Nealan), Gloria Shafran (John) and the late Adele Peppercorn (David). Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, neighbor and friend.

Contributions may be made to the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care of Menorah Park/Maltz Hospice House, (menorahpark.org/donate), please select “Designate Your Gift/Specific Program” and enter the name “Maltz Hospice House.”