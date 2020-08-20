Uri Ra’anan, of Bethesda and Boston, died on Aug. 10 Beloved husband of the late Estelle; devoted father of Michael (Alice) and the late Gavriel (Holly). Cherished grandfather of Gabriella (Andrew Zach) and Joshua. Scholar, professor, diplomat, adviser to statesmen and journalist. Contributions may be made to the Gavriel Ra’anan Memorial Book Fund, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices of Greater Washington Contract.