David Jesse Nebb, of Rockville, died suddenly on Aug. 10, at age 25.

Beloved son of Jack and Martie Nebb; and dear brother of Sarah Nebb. David is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Mike Wall, Wendy Weissman, Michael and Beth Neboschick and Margaret and Joe Gitelman, as well as by many loving relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Joseph Nebb and Monroe and Marian Wall.

David was a proud 2020 graduate of Towson University. Contributions may be made to United Synagogue Youth, USY.org, Select Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.