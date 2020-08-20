Dorothy Berkowitz Maneri died at home in Silver Spring of natural causes on June 2. She was 99. She grew up in Greenwich, N.Y., became valedictorian of her class, graduating a year early, and became a teacher. She met her husband in Rochester, N.Y., worked for the health department and then moved to Albany, N.Y., where she worked for a state assemblyman.

She moved to Tantallon, Md., in 1964, and later worked for Rep. Barber Conable (R-N.Y.) for 15 years as his executive secretary and office manager. She served on boards of directors, including: Tantallon Citizen Association (president), Republican Women of Henson Valley, Gr. Southeast Community Hospital, Ft. Washington Hospital (president) and proudly voted for President Barack Obama. She lived in Bethesda and, finally, at Riderwood.

At age 92, she became bat mitzvah at the Riderwood Jewish Community under Rabbi Stan Levin, who also officiated at her funeral. She was in the first group of women to become b’not mitzvah at Riderwood. She was also a volunteer and affiliated with Congregation Adat Reyim, in Springfield.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Charles; her immigrant parents, Joseph and Anna Berkowitz; siblings, Jack, Beatrice and Grace; and nieces, Amy Schaefer and Laura Rosenberg.

She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews: Judy and Harold Zassenhause, Sande and Robert Weiskopf, Marc Schaefer, Diane Rosenberg, Joanie and Randy Hunn, Ann Beth Priceman and Connie Schartz, Alan Priceman, Mariah Stancarone, Michael and Jane Stancarone, Charles and Kate Stancarone and many great-nieces and -nephews.

She was lovingly cared for by her aides Kallator Kamara and Guenthi Senegal, and by JSSA Hospice. Contributions may be sent to: Riderwood Jewish Community, Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904.