Annette R. Freeman passed away peacefully at her home in Bethesda, on Aug. 11, at age 96.

She was a lifelong Washingtonian who graduated from Wilson High School in 1942 and attended George Washington University.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerald F. Goldberg, to whom she was married for 30 years. Her second marriage to Kenneth A. Freeman, who also predeceased her, ended in divorce. She is survived by her three children, Joan Goldberg, Arthur R. Goldberg (Sarajane Johnson), of Washington, and Bruce F. Berg (Abbey), of New York City; four grandsons and seven great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.