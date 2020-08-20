Bettie F. Bogen (née Frankle), of Columbia, passed away on Aug. 13. She was 98. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Rae (William J.) Phillips; her grandson, Michael (Rachel) Phillips-Anderson; and her great-granddaughter, Talia Phillips-Anderson. Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Sol Bogen; her son, Norman Edward Bogen; siblings, Joseph M. Frankle, Beatrice Rothstein and Natalie Frankle; and her parents, Nathan and Mamie Frankle. Contributions may be sent to Friends House Retirement Community, 17340 Quaker Lane, Sandy Spring, MD 20860. Arrangements by Sol Levinson and Brothers.