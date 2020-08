Alex Zissman and Julia Ilian, of Pittsburgh, proposed to each other on the weekend of July 24-25.

Alex, from the Washington area, is the son of Sharon and Jeremy Zissman. Julia, from Queens, N.Y., is the daughter of Linda Freitag and Henry Ilian.

The couple met at the University of Delaware Hillel in 2014. Alex is the Jack G. Buncher Director of Jewish Student Life at Carnegie Mellon University. Julia is a Jewish educator with the Joint Jewish Education Program.